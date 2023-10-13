Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis introduced; inspired by solar eclipse

Luxury British automaker Rolls-Royce has introduced a limited-run private collection called ‘Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis’, which draws inspiration from solar eclipse. The collection of 25 units depicts the interplay of light and darkness, recreating the moment when the Moon completely obscures the Sun. The launch of this special collection coincides with the annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the Western Hemisphere on October 14.

The exterior of the model is painted in Lyrical Copper colour, depicting the light cast by a total solar eclipse. The paint incorporates powdered copper pigment, which produces a dramatic effect when it catches some light. Inserts below the Pantheon Grille and brake callipers are adorned in Mandarin hue, depicting the intense pulses of sunlight as the eclipse progresses. This hue also adorns the hand-painted coachline.

A Starlight Headliner with a special animation effect beautifies the cabin. This animation comes into play once the coach doors close and the engine is started. The Starlight Headliner darkens and a mesmerising sequence showing the complete transition of the eclipse begins. The animation remains visible for precisely seven minutes and 31 seconds – the longest possible duration of a total solar eclipse. The development of this technical animation took about one year.

The illuminated fascia of the model is adorned with 1,846 laser-etched stars, symbolic of the timeline of a total eclipse. Placement of these stars took over 100 hours to complete for each unit. The fascia is adorned with a bespoke timepiece which incorporates a brilliant-cut 0.5-carat diamond, recalling the ‘Diamond Ring’ effect.

The seats inside compliment the exterior in bi-coloured hue with a unique perforated artwork, made of over 200,000 individual perforations. The Mandarin leather is tinted in a black shade that is then perforated for a contrasting effect. Finishing touches include illuminated treadplates, umbrellas with Mandarin piping concealed in the coach doors, and a unique indoor motor car cover bearing the Private Collection’s wordmark.

