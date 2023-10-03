Renault teases Kardian crossover featuring brand’s new lighting pattern

Renault has teased its new Kardian crossover, which comes as a B-segment crossover. The Renault Kardian is slated to debut on October 25 and features a new design philosophy. The crossover has been developed for emerging markets like Brazil. Traditionally, Renault has previously launched cars in India that were developed for markets like Brazil or Russia. This fuels the speculation that the French automaker may bring the Kardian crossover to India, especially considering the fact that SUVs and crossovers have been witnessing an all-time high demand here, over the last few years.

The Renault Kardian comes as the first model from the automaker to feature its new front profile design language outside Europe. The latest teaser shows the Kardian sports a redesigned brand logo and its unique lighting signature. The fresh photos are not very revealing but show the crossover's compact silhouette. It gets slim LED headlamps at the top of the face, with grey plastic inserts in the bumper, which likely house the fog lamps. The teaser image also shows what looks like a trapezoidal lower grille opening.

The images also reveal the crossover's roof bars and rear fenders. It could come as a high-riding alternative to the Dacia Sandero Stepway hatchback and will feature a handful of rugged upgrades such as a raised ride height, integrated skid plates, plastic cladding on fenders and wheel arches along with other elements to give it a beefy look. Previously, Renault showed off the crossover's liftgate, revealing the model word mark underneath the new badge. Besides that, a portion of the tailgate and the roof spoiler too were showcased.

Renault has not revealed the interior of the Kardian, but expect it to come sporting a host of modern features. Powering the crossover would be a 1.0-litre engine capable of churning out 64 bhp peak power. Also, there would be a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine as well, which can crank out 88 bh peak power.

