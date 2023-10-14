HT Auto
Renault Kardian entry-level SUV’s interior teased, global debut on October 25

Renault has dropped new teasers for its upcoming entry-level SUV to be christened Kardian. The Renault Kardian will make its global debut on October 25 and is targeted at emerging markets as an entry-level SUV. The Kardian is about the same size as the Renault Kiger sold in India. However, it is primarily for South American markets and parts of the world where Renault’s budget brand Dacia does not have any presence.

14 Oct 2023
Renault Kardian Interior
The Renault Kardian is about the same size as the Kiger sold in India and is based on the last-generation Dacia Sandero Stepway
The Renault Kardian is based on the last-generation Dacia Sandero Stepway and will share several underpinnings with the latter. Visually though, the entry-level SUV will be very much part of the Renault family borrowing design cues like the split LED headlamps, a double-layered grille, roof rails with a coupe-like roofline receding into the windshield. Renault has layered the exterior with black cladding for a tough look around the wheel arches and bumpers.

Also Read : Renault teases Kardian crossover featuring brand's new lighting pattern

Renault Kardian crossover comes as the first model outside Europe to feature the French automaker's revamped design philosophy
The latest teaser also gives a hint at the interior of the upcoming Renault Kardian. This includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a drive mode selector, a four-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, and more. There’s no word on the powertrain yet but the SUV is expected to draw power from the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’ll be available with manual and automatic transmission choices. It’s unclear if this is the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit seen on the Kiger in India.

The odds of the Kardian coming to India are slim. Renault already retails the heavily localised Kiger in the country, which has been specifically developed for the Indian market. Moreover, the Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform shared with the Renault Triber and Nissan Magnite. In comparison, the upcoming Kardian is based on the CMF-B platform, which would prove to be expensive for the automaker. The Renault Kardian will be made at the automaker’s facility in Brazil.

Also Read : Renault plans to launch locally-made electric cars in India at affordable price

While Renault India has no plans to bring the Kardian to the market, the automaker is planning to bring the next-generation Duster in the next two years. The third-generation Renault Duster is expected to be bigger, possibly with a three-row seating configuration and could hit the showrooms by 2025. The French automaker also plans to bring EVs to its portfolio in India.

