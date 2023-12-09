Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung

Renault India has announced support for its customers in Tamil Nadu who have been affected by Cyclone Michaung. The French automaker announced free roadside assistance for the affected customers, while it also launched a 24x7 helpline among other benefits. The automaker also claimed that it had initiated SMS alerts and company app notifications prior cyclone to inform its customers about vehicle safeguarding measures.

Over the last two days, several automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota, Jeep, and Audi have announced supportive measures for their respective customers who have been affected by the cyclone. Now, Renault has joined the list as it has announced a comprehensive support initiative for its customers.

The car manufacturer in an official release has said that it is offering roadside assistance to help customers transport their vehicles to the nearest dealerships free of cost. The company also claimed that it would reimburse the towing costs incurred by customers who independently arranged for transporting their vehicles. Renault claims to have deployed an additional fleet of 15 towing trucks throughout Tamil Nadu to prioritise recovery of flood-affected vehicles. Also, it has set up a 24x7 helpline ensuring the customers prompt and efficient assistance.

Speaking about the measures taken, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said the automaker has pledged to provide robust support to its customers affected by the Chennai floods. “During these hard times, Renault India, in solidarity with other OEMs, provides robust support to our customers affected by the Chennai floods. Our all-encompassing initiatives, spanning proactive communication and hands-on assistance, underscore our unwavering commitment to offering 24/7 aid to our customers in Tamil Nadu. Renault India will continue to remain vigilant, continuously monitoring the situation and adjusting our efforts to address the changing needs of the community and our customers. We stand united in these challenging times," he added.

