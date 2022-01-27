Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Renault Austral reveals its digital cockpit in latest teaser

Renault Austral reveals its digital cockpit in latest teaser

Renault Austral SUV will be based on the CMG-CD3 architecture.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 10:12 AM
Renault claims 90 per cent of the features of this digital cockpit will be just one or two clicks away.

Renault has revealed the interior of its upcoming Austral SUV through a teaser image that shows the digital cockpit of the car. Renault Austral is going to be the successor of the Kadjar and it is expected to debut sometime in a few weeks.

(Also Read: 2022 Renault Austral latest teasers reveal its silhouette)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid
799 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Duster
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Triber
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The French auto major has already indicated that Renault Austral SUV will arrive with an electrified engine lineup. These will include mild-hybrid and hybrid powertrains.

The new image shows that Renault Austral has taken inspiration for the digital screen layout from the Megane E-Tech. It gets a digital instrument cluster and a large OpenR touchscreen infotainment system in portrait orientation.

Renault claims the L-shaped panel is one of the largest screens on the market offering a total display area of 24.3 inches. The system is claimed to run on Google Automotive Services and it supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also, the digital infotainment system incorporates Google Maps.

Renault further claims that 90 per cent of the features of this digital cockpit will be just one or two clicks away. It further claims that the anti-reflective coating eliminates the need for a visor.

Renault Austral also gets a futuristic squared-off steering wheel, sleek air vents, red accents, ambient lighting, sliding armrest, dual storage compartments in the centre console and a high-mounted centre tunnel. The overall visual appearance of the Renault Austral cabin is significantly more modern than the outgoing Renault Kadjar. The five-seater SUV gets multiple storage compartments that could fit more than 30 litres.

Renault claims that with this digital cockpit and overall cabin of the Austral, the carmaker aims to create a cocoon effect. In an attempt to do so, it has added flecked fabric decks on the roofline and windscreen post. The seats come offering more comfort with their ergonomic design. With the elimination of the transmission tunnel, rear occupants get more space. The SUV is claimed to come equipped with a host of ADAS technologies.

Renault Austral SUV will be based on the CMG-CD3 architecture. It will come electrified petrol powertrains that would be producing up to 200 hp power output.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Renault Austral Renault SUV
Related Stories
New teaser shows-off upcoming Aston Martin DBX SUV's silhouette
23 Jan 2022
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
24 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz teams up with Luminar on self-driving tech
20 Jan 2022
Land Rover Defender 130 breaks cover in latest patent images: Key details here
23 Jan 2022
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV price launch date revealed
24 Jan 2022
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to jointly develop EVs, to reveal plans this week
24 Jan 2022
2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect
20 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS