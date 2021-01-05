Production-spec Renault Kiger to make global debut In India on January 28th

Renault on Tuesday announced that it is all set to globally reveal the upcoming Kiger SUV in India on January 28th. The car will be first launched in India followed by its debut in other international markets.

The Kiger sub-compact SUV has been developed on the company's CMFA+ platform. It is bound to rival the likes of other sub-4 meter SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

"Renault Kiger has already made a strong impression for its distinctive styling, which is sporty, masculine and modern. It will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car. The Kiger will be powered by an all-new turbo engine and will offer an exciting drive," the company noted in a recent press release.

The company has confirmed that its Kia Sonet rivaling SUV will be offered with an all-new turbo engine - likely the HRAO 1.0-litre turbo petrol which is also found on the new Nissan Magnite.. This engine has been rated to deliver 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Along with a manual gearbox, it could also be offered with a CVT auto option as well.

The company has announced in the past that it aims to hit a million sales target in India with the help of the upcoming Kiger SUV. Renault currently has over 6.5 lakh customers in the country. The company currently offers models such as Kwid, Triber and Duster in the Indian market.