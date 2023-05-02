Porsche cooking something new, will unveil it on June 8. Know more

Porsche is cooking something new and will likely unveil it on June 8. Spikes Car Radio podcast has claimed that the Volkswagen AG-owned German sportscar brand is possibly working on the Porsche 911 ST, which would be the lightest version of the current generation sports car to date. Another exciting part of the story is that this car would celebrate 75 years since the first vehicle to bear the Porsche brand name was registered, the 356 ‘No.1’ roadster, on June 8, 1948. However, Porsche has not revealed anything officially about this.

The Porsche 911 lineup is vast, always leaving space for something new or an updated version to be introduced. Before the flagship GT2 RS gets launched in late 2025 or early 2026, the Porsche 911 portfolio is expected to grow later this year with the ST, claims the podcast. It also claims that the upcoming 911 ST could be the last variation of the 992.1 generation before the facelifted model debuts in 2024 with the 992.2 internal codename.

Also Read : Did you know about Bugatti's contribution to high speed trains?

Interestingly, the speculated Porsche 911 ST wouldn't be the only model from the automaker to bear the ST nomenclature, as this suffix was last used in the early 1970s for the brand's lightweight race cars. Keeping that in focus, the upcoming 911 ST could come as a retro-flavoured special edition based on the 911 Carrera T, which would get a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine sourced from the more potent GT3. This engine can churn out 503 hp of peak power and 470 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking about the design of the upcoming Porsche 911 ST, it could draw inspiration from the Targa 4S Heritage design but likely come lighter by adopting carbon fibre doors and roof. Also, it could come with GT3-like hood vents, centre lock wheels, and a double bubble roof, among other styling elements.

Speaking about its business dynamics, Porsche is expected to keep the production number limited for this special edition model. Also, to maintain its exclusivity, the car would come with a high sticker price.

First Published Date: