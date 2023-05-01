Did you know about Bugatti's contribution to high speed trains?

Bugatti created a Type 41 model in 1926
This model featured a powerful 12.8-litre inline eight-cylinder engine
This vehicle had the ability to churn a power output of 300 hp
Till 1933, the French marque produced six of these models and 25 engines
When the Great Depression struck, the brand was unable to sell these units
That's when Bugatti took the ingenious engine design and applied it to transforming France’s rail network
Soon, the ultra-premium automaker modified the engine to fit it in the new four-axle rail units
This led to the creation of a new generation of high-speed luxury train
This lightweight and aerodynamically efficient train had a maximum speed of 172 kmph at the time