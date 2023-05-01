Did you know about Bugatti's contribution to high speed trains?

Published May 01, 2023

Bugatti created a Type 41 model in 1926

This model featured a powerful 12.8-litre inline eight-cylinder engine 

This vehicle had the ability to churn a power output of 300 hp

Till 1933, the French marque produced six of these models and 25 engines

When the Great Depression struck, the brand was unable to sell these units

That's when Bugatti took the ingenious engine design and applied it to transforming France’s rail network

Soon, the ultra-premium automaker modified the engine to fit it in the new four-axle rail units

This led to the creation of a new generation of high-speed luxury train

This lightweight and aerodynamically efficient train had a maximum speed of 172 kmph at the time
