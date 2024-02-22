Porsche Mission X electric supercar likely to confirm for production in 2024

Porsche is likely to confirm a new supercar later this year, claims a report by Australian automotive magazine CarSales. The German sportscar manufacturer is reportedly mulling the idea of making the Mission X supercar concept a reality and the final decision on the project will be taken later in 2024. Porsche showcased its Mission X supercar concept in June 2023 and it grabbed a lot of attention around the world. However, since then, the automaker has not said anything about it.

The report has quoted Porsche CEO Oliver Blume saying that the feedback received following Mission X's debut in June 2023 has been massively positive. This positive response has reportedly encouraged Porsche to seriously think about the possibility of production of the concept. In fact, if entered into production, the Mission X-derived sportscar could be the fourth supercar flagship from the brand, following in the footsteps of the 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. Speaking about the possibility of the Mission X concept's production, Blume said that it is a great motivation for the automaker to make the car.

The Volkswagen-owned German sportscar marque has been tight-lipped so far about the technical specifications of the concept. However, what is known about the car is that it measures 177.1 inches in length, 78.7 inches in width and 47.2 inches in height. Also, it has a wheelbase of 107.5 inches, while it has 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear.

Porsche also stated during the unveiling of the concept that it gets a battery pack fitted behind the seats and has a power-to-weight ratio of at least one horsepower per 1 kilogram. The automaker also touted higher downforce figures than the 911 GT3 RS, which generates 409 kg of total downforce at 200 kmph and 860 kg at 285 kmph. The Porsche Mission X claims to charge the battery pack about two times quicker than the Taycan Turbo S. It claims to get a 900-volt architecture that would go up against the Rimac Nevera.

