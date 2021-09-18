Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: Prowling for performance enthusiasts in India

If you ever happen to spot a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on Indian roads, know that it is one of very, very few thundering down the streets of our country. At around ₹2 crore ex showroom price, it may not fit every pocket but it sure is more than likely to fit a suitable garage and add a flair like few other performance cars may.

But what makes the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 stand out is that it is a stunner at standstill and a sprinter on the move. Either way, expect repeated glances galore.

While it looks like an absolute mean machine in its black body hues, it is quite the slick looker in silver too. A low-slung profile typical of the GT series, its exterior profile is specifically designed to pierce through wind courtesy its aerodynamic character. The two-door speedster stands and sprints on 18-inch wheels with even the alloy design done to enhance the sporty side profile of the car. The brake calipers are done in yellow for a youthful contrast while strong but minimal character lines on the body are specifically crafted to underline the speed credentials of the car. At the rear are two mammoth exhaust valves which roar so loud, even the most staunch supporters of EVs could be left impressed. A fixed rear-wing spoiler and full-opening rear trunk completes the profile.

Step inside and the sports seats tailor-made for putting the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on the track each time, every time. Coupled with a minimalist steering wheel set up and clean dashboard profile, the cabin is meant for one thing - and one thing alone: speed. Oh, and maybe safety too.

Both speed and safety are absolutely critical to the core of what the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 stands for. The former is taken care of by a 4.0-litre six-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine. This is mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit. There is 414 bhp for the taking and 420 Nm of torque on offer.

Put pedal to the metal and chances are that the driver can actually touch 100 kmph in the time Porsche claims - 4.4 seconds. And while the top speed of 304 kmph may not exactly be for most roads anywhere, the 718 Cayman GT4 is unlikely to shy from the figure if put on the tracks.

But when it comes to stopping the thunderous velocity, expect the aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes to calm things down in an instant. Then there is the option of choosing Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes as well.

The rear-wheel drive machine gets Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical rear differential lock, Porsche Stability Management, ABS and more which further enhance its drive traits while assuring safety.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 is clearly not meant for a family outing. But what it loses in terms of seating space, it promises to more than make up for in terms of sheer style and performance. And frankly, it is a promise that performance enthusiasts in the automotive world would be quite satisfied with.