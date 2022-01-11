Planning to buy Kia Seltos or Sonet SUV? Check new prices after hikes

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carnival prices in India have become costlier from this month. The Korean carmaker has updated the price of its three models with effect from this month. The price of these cars have gone up by ₹54,000.

Kia India is gearing up to launch its fourth model in the country later this year. The carmaker will drive in the Carens three-row SUV, which was unveiled about a month ago, as the likely rival for Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari among others.

Kia Seltos SUV, which remains the best-selling model for the Korean carmaker in India, has received the smallest hike among the three models. The hike ranges between ₹6,000 and ₹11,000 depending on variants.

The HTK variant with 1.5-litre petrol is among the Seltos variants to receive the maximum hike of ₹11,000. The Seltos GTX+ DCT variant too has received similar hike. The GTX(O) and GTX+ manual variants with 1.4-litre engine have received a hike of ₹10,000. The smallest hike has been for the recently launched Seltos X-Line DCT variant while the base HTE variant price remain unchanged.

According to the latest hike, Kia Seltos prices now starts from ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 1.5-litre diesel X-Line automatic variant.

The Sonet sub-compact SUV prices have received a hike ranging between ₹4,000 and ₹24,000 depending on variants. While the hikes have been minimal for the entry-level variants, the amount of hike is higher for the more expensive trims.

The base variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine have received a hike between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000. The entry-level HTE manual prices now starts from ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Among the Sonet variants with iMT transmission, the HTX variant has received a price hike of ₹10,000 and now costs ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec 1.5-litre diesel GTX+ automatic has received the maximum hike of ₹24,000. The ex-showroom price now stands at ₹13.69 lakh.

Seltos and Sonet price hikes are much less than compared to what the Carnival has seen. The price of the base variant Premium seven-seater automatic has been increased by ₹54,000. Kia Carnival prices now starts at ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹34.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Limousine+ seven-seater automatic variant.