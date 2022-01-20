Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK

Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK

The new Volkswagen Multivan will be made available for the customers in three trim levels - Life, Style and Energetic.First deliveries for all-new VW Multivan will begin from the end of March.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 02:59 PM
The new VW Multivan will be made available for the customers in three trim levels - Life, Style and Energetic.

Volkswagen has rolled out the prices for its all-new Multivan in the UK market. The new van starts from £43,160 (equivalent to 36.46 lakh). The company has also opened the order books for the new Multivan in the UK market. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The new VW Multivan will be made available for the customers in three trim levels - Life, Style and Energetic. Also, there would be body two sizes available as per the customer demand. 

Under the hood, there will be three powertrain options – 1.5 TSI 136PS, 2.0 TSI 204PS and 1.4 TSI 218PS eHybrid. In addition, a new diesel powered option - 2.0 TDI 150 PS engine will also be added to the list later this year. 

(Also Read: Volkswagen electric cars record 73% growth in 2021, sells 369,000 EVs globally)

The new Multivan by VW will come out as a replacement model for the previous Volkswagen Caravelle 6.1. It has been updated with a completely refreshed exterior design, more flexible interior, improved connectivity, and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid option.

To celebrate the commencement of the model bookings, the company is also offering fresh offers on the hybrid trim of the van - 1.4 TSI Multivan eHybrid. As part of the limited offer, this model has been made available from as low as  £399 (equivalent to 33,706) per month.

(Also Read: In fight vs Tesla, VW partners part supplier Bosch to cooperate on car software)

The new Multivan comes based on the company's MQB platform and is offered in up to seven seats options. It is offered with a long list of features including the 25 driver assistance systems, Front Assist, Lane Assist, and a Digital Cockpit plus 10" infotainment system. The new Multivan runs on 16" alloys and is offered with two sliding doors with power latching. The higher-spec ‘Style’ models also get IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, the Discover Media navigation system, Park Assist, electric sliding doors and tailgate with easy open feature, and 17" alloys, While the top-spec ‘Energetic’ trims additionally get a Harmon Kardon sound system, privacy glass, 18" alloys, and panoramic glass roof.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 02:59 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Multivan VW 2022 VW Multivan
Related Stories
Yamaha EMF electric scooter breaks cover: Key things to note
20 Jan 2022
Crashed Ferrari Enzo, one in just 400 ever built, is a heartbreaking sight
20 Jan 2022
2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect
20 Jan 2022
BMW X3 SUV launched in India at 59.90 lakh. Check details here
20 Jan 2022
Mahindra delivers custom-made XUV700 Gold to paralympian Avani Lekhara
20 Jan 2022
Custom Honda E with motorsport-inspired body kit looks mean
20 Jan 2022
Why just electric and not auto LPG? IAC questions government's policy
20 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS