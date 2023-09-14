Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Nissan To Launch Magnite Kuro Special Edition Suv In October. Bookings Open

Nissan to launch Magnite Kuro special edition SUV in October. Bookings open

Nissan has opened booking for its upcoming Magnite Kuro special edition SUV ahead of its launch in October 2023. The Japanese car manufacturer has opened booking on Thursday for the special edition iteration of the Magnite SUV ahead of its launch next month. Bookings for the SUV can be done at an amount of 11,000 in Nissan dealerships across India and on the automaker's official website as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Sep 2023, 14:19 PM
Follow us on:
Nissan Magnite Kuro edition commemorates the automaker's partnership for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, in which Magnite is the official car of the tournament.

Nissan has joined hands with the ICC for the upcoming Men's World Cup 2023, where the Magnite SUV will be the official car of the tournament. The automaker has stated that the upcoming Nissan Magnite Kuro special edition SUV will be launched to commemorate this association. The car brand also said that the upcoming special edition SUV will feature an all-black exterior and interior to make it distinctive from the standard version.

Watch: Nissan Magnite SUV | First Drive Review | 1.0-litre Turbo Manual & CVT

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite
₹4.99 - 9.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz
₹5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Nissan Magnite Kuro edition will be available across specific variants: XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT. Making it distinctive will be special badging and other special styling elements alongside the all-black exterior and interior. It will come equipped with features like a 360-degree surround view camera, a centre console armrest with rear AC vents, themed floor mats and a wireless charger. Expect the car to carry special badges across the exterior and inside the cabin in different spaces. However, the upcoming special edition SUV would carry the same powertrain with unchanged specifications as the standard version of the Magnite.

Nissan Motor India's Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava hopes the special edition SUV will boost the automaker's sales during the upcoming festive season. "This festive season, for the discerning customers seeking value and innovation, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition provides an All-Black elegance with a suite of premium features combining style, value and safety for a truly exceptional driving experience," Srivastava said.

Magnite is currently the only car Nissan sells in India. Launched in December 2020, it is manufactured locally and is positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The Nissan Magnite SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2023, 14:19 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS