Production version of Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV spotted for the first time

Nissan is gearing up for the launch of the new Magnite subcompact SUV in India. It was previously slated to make an official public debut towards late-2020, but the same has been reportedly shifted to early-2021. After Kia Motors India, Nissan will make its presence felt in the sub-4 meter SUV segment with Magnite which will rival the likes of SUVs such as Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Design concept of the upcoming Magnite SUV was revealed officially a few weeks back, now its production version has been caught behind the spy lenses under completely uncamouflaged form for the very first time. The new spy image throws light on the details which will be seen on its final production form. However, only the rear quarters of the SUV is visible in the latest image.

(Also Read: Toyota, Nissan to seek reimbursement from UK if Brexit talks fail: Report)

The Nissan Magnite features a crossover inspired stance which is highlighted with its tapering roofline towards the rear-end, and the specific model visible in the spy image appears to one of the range topping trims since it features dual-tone blue and white shades and rolls on dual-tone machine finished alloy wheels. The size of the wheels looks like 17-inch, but that is not yet confirmed.

Also visible are the massive claddings around the wheel arches along with huge skid plate at the rear-end which lends it a slightly muscular appeal. The tail lights have the reminiscing outlines of the Triber's lights, Moreover there is a wide 'Magnite' lettering in bold centrally placed on the tail gate.

(Also Read: Nissan showcases shiny new GT-R50 by Italdesign)

Under the hood, expect the Nissan's upcoming sub-4 meter SUV to come up with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder BS 6-compliant petrol engine borrowed from the Triber. This engine in its naturally aspirated avatar churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. They may also be a sportier turbocharged version delivering 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is expected to come mated to a standard five-speed manual transmission, while an automatic CVT gearbox could be offered as optional.