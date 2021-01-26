Nissan Magnite: Over 720 deliveries across India to celebrate 72nd Republic Day

Nissan India is celebrating the country's 72nd Republic Day by announcing it had delivered over 720 units of its Magnite SUV. Magnite has done brisk business for the car maker since its launch in December of 2020 and while there is a waiting period for it, Nissan has assured that it is working ovetime to ensure that demand is met with in a timely manner.

Nissan launched Magnite with much fanfare, and a whole lot of expectations. In many ways, it was seen as a make-or-break model for the company which has struggled to gain much foothold in the Indian auto industry. While the looks and drive capabilities are its core strengths and feature list is an added lure, it is the extremely competitive pricing that has helped the SUV grab attention.

(Also read: Nissan to hire 1,500 workers to enhance production in India)

As such, there has been a buzz in Nissan showrooms in the country. "On the joyous celebration of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with 720+ deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite," announced Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support & congratulate every Indian on this special day."

Available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations, Magnite has been able to take the fight to its more established rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the recently-launched Kia Sonet. Nissan states it is also working on improving its post-sales network in the country to ensure that customers can keep their vehicles running perfectly.

Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine which is available in both naturally aspirated as well as turbocharged versions, Magnite also gets a five-speed manual as well as an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.