Nissan Magnite Kuro edition launched at 8.27 lakh

Nissan Motor has launched the Kuro edition of the Magnite SUV in India. The carmaker has announced that the price of this special edition Magnite to commemorate ICC World Cup Cricket will start from ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker had opened the bookings for the Magnite Kuro at ₹11,000 last month. Wrapped in an all-black exterior and interior theme, Magnite Kuro will basically be the black edition of one of the most affordable SUVs in India. Kuro is a Japanese word which means Black in English. The carmaker recently unveiled the Magnite Kuro edition revealing its design and features ahead of the launch.

Nissan Magnite Kuro, based on the XV trim of the SUV, is available in three top-spec variants which include the XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT. The price of the Turbo XV MT is ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Turbo XV CVT will cost ₹10.46 lakh (ex-showroom). While there are no direct rivals for Magnite Kuro, it is likely to take on the Renault Kiger SUV's Urban Knight special edition launched last month.

Nissan Magnite Kuro variants will come with similar glossy black exterior colour scheme. The Magnite Kuro will get blacked out grille, skid plates, bumpers, headlight accents, door handles and roof rails painted in black. The only chrome on the exterior is theNissan and Magnite badgings at the front and rear. The alloy wheels will come with red calipers offering some colour relief from black. Overall, there are no design changes in the Magnite Kuro edition.

The all-black theme continues inside the cabin as well. The dashboard, centre console, seats and upholstery has the monotone. Some of the elements inside the cabin have been given piano-black treatment for more premium look. The feature-list remains similar with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, wireless charging among others.

There are no changes under the hood of the Magnite Kuro edition either. Nissan will continue to offer the same 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol units that power the standard versions of the SUV. The naturally-aspirated petrol motor is capable of generating 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol engine can churn out around 99 bhp of power and 152 Nm of peak torque.

Nissan will also launch a new variant of the Magnite SUV on October 12. The new variant will come with an AMT gearbox and will be called the EZ Shift variant.

The standard variants of the Magnite SUV is offered at a starting price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant of the SUV costs ₹10.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

