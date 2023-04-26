Next-generation Skoda Superb and Kodiaq teased. India launch likely

The next-generation Skoda Superb sedan and Kodiaq SUV have been officially teased by the automaker, ahead of their respective global debuts towards the end of the calendar year. While Skoda has mentioned the imminent arrival of its flagship offerings before, this is our first look at the models that are likely to make their way to the Indian market next year.

The new-generation Superb will be built under the same roof at the Volkswagen Group’s Bratislava facility in Slovakia. The same plant will also produce the next-generation Volkswagen Passat that will share its underpinnings with the Superb. The new Superb will arrive in sedan and station wagon body styles, while the Passat will only get the station wagon version with the next generation.

Also Read : Skoda to step out and hit big with EVs, plans six new models by 2026

The 2024 Skoda Superb will arrive in sedan and station wagon body styles but India will get only the sedan version, if the car makes its way here

Skoda Auto has also confirmed that the 2024 Superb will come with petrol and diesel engines as well as plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options. The model has been Skoda’s flagship offering in its ICE range and over 15.32 lakh units have been sold so far globally across three generations since the modern-day sedan was launched in 2001. With the fourth generation, Skoda promises “a generous amount of interior space combined with lots of convenient features."

The next generation Skoda Kodiaq will continue production at the Kravinsy plant in the Czech Republic. The second generation of the SUV will get petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology, as well as plug-in hybrid powertrain options. Skoda promises the new “Kodiaq Kodiaq will take safety, technology and versatility to the next level."

The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq teaser promises a sharper look and a new signature LED DRL

In terms of styling, both the new 2024 Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq look more angular than before but it’s difficult to say how much of a design change either model will get. Skoda could bring a new design language with its ICE flagships that will make way for other models in the future. Both the Kodiaq and Superb are currently on sale in India but the latter is expected to end production later this year in light of the new generation’s arrival globally. Skoda Auto India has not confirmed yet if the next-gen Superb will be sold in India, while the odds are high that the new Kodiaq will make it to the market.

First Published Date: