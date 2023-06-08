New-gen Skoda Kodiaq teased as it enters production. India launch likely in 2024

The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the more popular offerings from the Czech carmaker and the SUV is all set to enter its next generation soon. With the unveil slated for later this year, the new-generation Kodiaq has been teased with the SUV entering production at the automaker’s Kvasiny plant in the Czech Republic. The teaser image only gives a glimpse at the bare shell of the Kodiaq without revealing the specifics.

The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq will get an evolutionary design language and is expected to remain familiar with new elements thrown in. Production will continue at the Kvasiny plant which will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units to be shared between the Kodiaq and Karoq. The Skoda Superb, which was previously built here as well, will now move to the Volkswagen Group’s Bratislava facility and will be built alongside the new-gen Volkswagen Passat. Speaking of which, the current generation Skoda Superb was recently discontinued in India.

Also Read : 2023 Skoda Kodiaq launched: 5 things to know

The new-gen Kodiaq is expected to arrive in India next year but could skip the plug-in hybrid version

Speaking on commencing production, Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics, said, “The preparations for the production of our upcoming second-generation Kodiaq are already in full swing. As is typical for Skoda, we are once again using existing infrastructure while cleverly integrating new technologies. However, comprehensively adapting and further future-proofing an assembly line that remains in operation is a highly demanding task both technically and logistically. At the same time, we have also successfully redistributed and optimised our model production and were thus able to free up additional capacity."

While the new-gen Kodiaq won’t be big on exterior updates, the three-row SUV will get big changes under the bonnet including the option of a plug-in hybrid version, badged as the Kodiaq iV. The model will be underpinned by an evolved version of the MQB platform. Skoda says it has invested about $13 million in upgrading the current assembly line for the new Kodiaq and its electrified powertrain. The company will be able to produce about 410 units of the Kodiaq every day. Other engine options are likely to continue including turbocharged petrol and diesel in select markets.

The current Skoda Kodiaq is offered only with a petrol engine and yet has a strong demand for its luxurious cabin

The first generation Skoda Kodiaq arrived in 2016 at the Paris Motor Show and the automaker managed to retail 800,000 examples of the SUV since then. The SUV has been assembled in a number of countries including the Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India and Russia until early 2022.

The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq will debut globally later this year and will make it to global markets towards the end of the year. Given the strong demand for the Kodiaq in India, it’s likely that the new-generation version will be sold here but expect it to only arrive in the second half of 2024. Skoda will be bringing the Enyaq iV electric SUV in the first quarter of next year. Skoda also has the next-generation Superb scheduled for a global unveil later this year, which could also make a comeback to the Indian market in the future.

