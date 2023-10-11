New-generation BMW X2 debuts with iDrive 9, promises 307 bhp power

BMW has been actively teasing the second-generation X2 crossover over the last few weeks and now, the German luxury car brand has taken the wrap off the car. The new generation BMW X2 comes with fresh styling, two powertrain options and a wide range of new technologies onboard. Slated for public debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month, the X2 could come to India after launching in other global markets.

The new BMW X2 gets a styling that makes it significantly different from its previous iteration. The new X2 gets a coupe-like roofline that flows seamlessly into the rear. The upright front profile, flared wheel arches and muscular rear profile give the crossover a strong and bold visual appearance compared to its predecessor. The car also comes with updated LED headlamps and taillights. The optional illuminated kidney grille is another design element that sets the X2 apart from its smaller sibling X1. The new X2 is also the first compact crossover from the automaker to come with optional 21-inch wheels.

The car comes with a clean surface thanks to minimal dynamic lines at the side profile. The door handles too come integrated with the body enhancing the aerodynamic efficiency of the car. BMW claims that the new X2 has grown by 7.6 inches in length to 179.8 inches, while its wheelbase comes 0.9 inches longer than the outgoing model.

Moving inside the cabin, the new BMW X2 offers more space to the occupants than to the dimensional upgrade. With more focus on touch and voice control through the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the car comes equipped with BMW iDrive 9. The curved display combines a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment display into a single glass panel. Among the new features inside is a cabin-facing camera that can take photos and record videos.

On the powertrain front, the new-gen BMW X2 gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine powering the X2 xDrive28i. This is the base variant and it can churn out 237 bhp peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it can reach 0-96 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Powering the top variant X2 M35i xDrive is a more potent 2.0-litre engine that pumps out 307 bhp peak power and 400 Nm peak torque. This engine is capable of propelling the car to 96 kmph from a standstill position in 5.2 seconds. Both versions get a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

