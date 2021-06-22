Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > New generation Volvo XC60 to go green with an all-electric powertrain: Report
Volvo is set to unveil its future technology and vehicle production roadmap on June 30.

New generation Volvo XC60 to go green with an all-electric powertrain: Report

1 min read . 07:43 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Volvo XC60 EV is expected to launch sometime in 2024 and it will get power from Northvolt's new generation battery.
  • Volvo and Polestar electric cars will use the new generation battery produced by Northvolt.

Luxury car brand Volvo plans to launch the next-generation XC60 as a fully electric SUV. It will join the Swedish automaker's XC40 Recharge as one of the fully electric mass production models from the brand, says a report by CarAdvice. Volvo could bring the new generation XC60 electric SUV sometime in 2024.

(Also Read: Volvo announces subscribe-to-drive model for customers in Delhi)

xc60

1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic
Ex-showroom price
₹60,29,933* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

e-class

1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
Ex-showroom price
₹1,53,00,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The new-generation Volvo XC60 will come powered by a new generation battery. The battery will be provided by Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt with which Volvo has entered into a partnership recently.

The Northvolt supplied batteries will be used to power future Volvo and Polestar electric cars and the new XC60 will be one of the key ones among them.

The luxury car brand plans to convert at least half of its total production into pure electric vehicles by the middle of this decade. Then by 2030, Volvo aims to become a completely electric vehicle brand. The next-generation XC60 could be the model leading that green revolution in Volvo's lineup. This will also be the first model to get Northvolt's new generation battery.

Under the partnership with Northvolt, Volvo is planning to launch a new research and development centre in Sweden scheduled to commence operations in 2022. Also, the two companies would set a new battery manufacturing plant in Europe. This battery production facility is expected to come with a potential capacity of up to 50 gigawatt-hours per year starting from 2026.

Meanwhile, Volvo is set to unveil its future technology and vehicle production roadmap on June 30. This is expected to shed more light on the luxury car brand’s future EV plans.

TRENDING NEWS

See All