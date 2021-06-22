New generation Volvo XC60 to go green with an all-electric powertrain: Report

Luxury car brand Volvo plans to launch the next-generation XC60 as a fully electric SUV. It will join the Swedish automaker's XC40 Recharge as one of the fully electric mass production models from the brand, says a report by CarAdvice. Volvo could bring the new generation XC60 electric SUV sometime in 2024.

(Also Read: Volvo announces subscribe-to-drive model for customers in Delhi)

The new-generation Volvo XC60 will come powered by a new generation battery. The battery will be provided by Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt with which Volvo has entered into a partnership recently.

The Northvolt supplied batteries will be used to power future Volvo and Polestar electric cars and the new XC60 will be one of the key ones among them.

The luxury car brand plans to convert at least half of its total production into pure electric vehicles by the middle of this decade. Then by 2030, Volvo aims to become a completely electric vehicle brand. The next-generation XC60 could be the model leading that green revolution in Volvo's lineup. This will also be the first model to get Northvolt's new generation battery.

Under the partnership with Northvolt, Volvo is planning to launch a new research and development centre in Sweden scheduled to commence operations in 2022. Also, the two companies would set a new battery manufacturing plant in Europe. This battery production facility is expected to come with a potential capacity of up to 50 gigawatt-hours per year starting from 2026.

Meanwhile, Volvo is set to unveil its future technology and vehicle production roadmap on June 30. This is expected to shed more light on the luxury car brand’s future EV plans.