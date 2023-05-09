Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variants get more expensive. Check new prices here

Mahindra & Mahindra has silently updated prices on the XUV300 TurboSport variants in the country and the subcompact SUV is now dearer by up to ₹43,000, depending on the variant. The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is offered in three trims - W6, W8 and W8 (O). The updated XUV300 turbo petrol with BS6 Phase 2 compliance was launched in March this year and this is the first big hike since then.

The price increment on the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W6 variant stands at ₹36,400, while the W8 monotone is now more expensive by ₹37,300. The W8 dual-tone variant gets the smallest hike of ₹34,000, while the W8 (O) dual-tone is now more expensive by ₹40,400. The XUV300 W8 (O) monotone version gets the biggest increment of ₹43,000. The XUV300 TurboSport range now starts at ₹10.71 lakh, going up to ₹13.30 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W6 ₹ 10.35 lakh ₹ 10.71 lakh ₹ 36,400 Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 ₹ 11.65 lakh ₹ 12.02 lakh ₹ 37,300 Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 Dual-Tone ₹ 11.80 lakh ₹ 12.14 lakh ₹ 34,000 Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 (O) ₹ 12.75 lakh ₹ 13.18 lakh ₹ 43,000 Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 (O) Dual-Tone ₹ 12.90 lakh ₹ 13.30 lakh ₹ 40,400

The XUV300 TurboSport is one of the most powerful subcompact SUVs on sale in the country. Power comes from the 1.2-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol engine tuned for 128 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. An over-boost function boosts the torque output to 250 Nm on the SUV. The more powerful engine option already comes at a premium of ₹50,000 when compared to the standard petrol variants of the XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport gets a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine with 128 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is more comparable with the Hyundai Venue N Line with offerings positioned to offer more performance and fun in the segment. The SUV gets visual enhancements as well in the form of a piano black front grille and lower air dam with red inserts, blacked-out ORVMs, black interiors with leatherette seats and chrome-finished panels, as well as the new Blazing Bronze colour option available in single and dual-tone choices.

On the feature front, the XUV300 TurboSport comes equipped with an electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and reverse camera with park assist. The SUV comes with six airbags, disc brakes on four wheels, front and rear parking sensors, ABS, ESP, and more.

