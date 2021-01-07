MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at 41.70 lakh

MINI India on Thursday officially launched its three-door hatch called MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition at ₹41.70 lakh (ex showroom). Brought to the country as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU), only 15 units of the car have been made available.

The car pays homage to former rally driver Patrick “Paddy" Hopkirk who raced his Mini Cooper S to victory at Monte Carlo Rally back in 1964. It defined MINI’s racing legacy and the latest car is a tribute to the man and machine. "The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI’s challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment – Paddy Hopkirk’s first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The limited edition features a Chili Red exterior colour with Aspen White Roof, black mirror caps, 16-inch light alloy wheels, victory spoke in black and exterior elements in Piano Black.

Features exclusive to the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition include the iconic No. 37 Sticker in white on both sides and No. 37 badging on Side Scuttles as well as the Keycap. The Paddy Hopkirk signature appears on the illuminated Door Sills, the C-pillars and on the Cockpit Facia along with a rear sticker in matt black. A single Bonnet Stripe in white with Paddy Hopkirk’s signature and 33EJB badging of number plate further enhances the special edition’s exclusivity. The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition also includes the Panorama Glass Roof, Comfort Access System, Rear View Camera, and John Cooper Works Sport Leather Steering Wheel.

Under the hood is a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. There's 192 hp of max power and a gorgeous 280 Nm of torque. These figures allow the car to fire to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds with the top speed limited to 235 kmph.

Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed Steptronic Sport unit with double clutch while there are paddle shifters as well.

The car also comes with multiple drive modes - standard, sport and a green mode for better fuel efficiency.

The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.

A MINI Excitement Package can be availed additionally which packs in LED interior and ambient lights and MINI logo puddle lamps.