New Hector helps MG Motor clock 14% rise in sales in June

MG Motor has managed to increase its sales in India in June after the introduction of at least three new models this year. The carmaker has clocked a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in sales last month. The British-origin auto giant delivered 5,125 units in June, compared to 4,504 units it sold during the same period last year. MG Motor's sales in India continues to be driven by its best-selling model Hector SUV. The carmaker launched the new version of the Hector earlier this year.

According to the carmaker, MG Motor also saw a quarterly growth of around 40 per cent between April and June, compared to the same quarter last year. Overall, MG Motor delivered 14,682 units in these three months, up from 10,519 units sold during the same phase in 2022.

MG Motor's sales in June has also improved compared to May this year. The carmaker had despatched 5,006 units in the previous month, around 120 units less than what it did last month. The carmaker hoped further increase in sales. However, it said that supplies were disrupted due to the recent Biparjoy cyclone. MG Motor expects the demand to gain momentum in coming weeks leading up to the festive season later this year.

MG Motor's recent rise in sales comes after the carmaker introduced the new generation Hector SUV earlier this year. The 2023 Hector and Hector Plus was launched during the Auto Expo in January. Hector SUV is the first model that the carmaker launched in India when it made its debut. The SUV remains its best-selling model till date.

Watch: MG Comet EV real world test: Day out in Old City

MG Motor also introduced the Comet EV, India's most affordable electric car till date. Offered at a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the Comet EV is the second electric vehicle in MG Motor's fleet after the ZS EV.

In May, MG Motor also launched the BLACKSTORM edition of the Gloster SUV at ₹40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in both 2WD and 4WD version, the Gloster BLACKSTORM offers seven drive modes. Under the hood, it comes with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the standard version of the SUV. In terms of safety highlights, the Gloster BLACKSTORM gets as many as 30 highlighs which include Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

MG Motor made its India debut back in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV and followed it with models such as the ZS EV, Gloster and Astor.

First Published Date: