MG Hector gets new variant, comes in new Havana Grey colour

MG Motor India on Thursday has announced the launch of a new trim for the Hector SUV. Named Shine, the new trim is available at a price range of ₹14,51,800 and ₹16,49,800 (ex-showroom).

With the addition of this new trim, MG Hector is now available in five trim options - Style, Super, Shine, Smart and Sharp.

This mid-variant of Hector SUV is available in three different variants - Petrol manual, petrol CVT and diesel manual. The Hector Shine petrol CVT is priced at ₹15,71,800 (ex-showroom).

The British automaker claims that it has introduced the Shine trim to celebrate the SUV's two-year anniversary in India. The automaker also claims that it has launched more than 60,000 units of Hector SUV in India since its launch.

In terms of design, the MG Hector Shine is the same as the outgoing trims of the car. However, it gets a distinctive Havana Grey exterior paint theme. The car comes with features such as an electric sunroof, electric parking brake (EPB), push start button, smart entry, Hinglish voice command, dual-tone interior theme etc.

The car gets iSmart connected technology that comes with a host of connected features.

Mechanically, the MG Hector Shine is the same as other trims of the SUV. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor churn out the same power and torque output as they do in other trims. Also, the fuel efficiency for both the engines remains same as well.

The automaker has also announced that it will offer a host of curated accessories for the Hector Shine at a special price. These include steering wheel cover, 3D mats, air purifier, wireless mobile charger etc.

The car will be available with MG Shield that offers 5 years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, 5 years of roadside assistance and 5 labour free services.