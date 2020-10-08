MG Gloster premium luxury SUV aims big, launched at 28.98 lakh

MG Gloster SUV has been officially launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹28.98 lakh, going all the way to ₹35.38 lakh for the top-end Savvy variant (introductory, ex showroom). At these prices, Gloster manages to mount a massive challenge to Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. While base Gloster undercuts base Endeavour by around ₹1 lakh, the difference is significant when the top variants of the two SUVs are compared. Base Fortuner is slightly cheaper than the base Gloster but the difference once again opens up in favour of MG when the top variants are compared.

Full price structure of MG Gloster

First showcased at Auto Expo 2020 back in February, Gloster is a manifestation of MG Motor's dreams of striking big here, and literally at that. Gloster is the fourth offering from the company in the Indian market - after Hector, ZS EV and Hector Plus, and is the biggest, most expensive and most premium of the lot.

Gloster is definitely a far more premium offering than its siblings and is targeting a completely different set of buyers. It, however, is also looking at bringing down the sheer dominance enjoyed by luxury brands and their respective SUVs here. (Read more here)

MG is pitching the drive capabilities and comfort features - alongwith a mile-long list of safety highlights - of the Gloster to make a solid case for itself. The company claims that it is as capable off the road as a Pajero or a Land Cruiser and for this, it has equipped Gloster with five-link integral rear suspension and a separate rear differential lock button. There are multiple drive modes available - Sport, Eco, Sand, Rock, Mud and Snow, while a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine under the hood produces 215 bhp of peak power and has 480 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission unit is standard.

In terms of dimension, Gloster is mammoth. It is surely one of the larger SUVs that would be seen on Indian roads and has a solid road presence. It measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, is 1,875mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. For reference, here is how it measures against the Prado and its own younger sibling Hector Plus:

Vehicle Gloster Hector Plus Prado Length 5,005 4,720 4,780 Width 1,932 1,835 1,885 Height 1,875 1,760 1,880 Wheelbase 2,950 2,750 2,790 All figures are in mm

Gloster sits on 19-inch alloys and gets a big chrome grille at the front along with large housings for the fog lamps. The LED headlights with DRLs are, in comparison, far sleeker. The side profile of the SUV is where its's large proportions are truly evident from. With over 200mm of ground clearance and large windows, the Gloster looks imposing. The rear too has a decent profile even if the large Gloster badging looks a tad tacky.

MG is, however, hoping the cabin of the Gloster is what woos and wows prospective buyers. Gloster gets six as well as seven-seat options and a plethora of features. And although the last row has limited space, the overall premium feel of Gloster is quite undeniable.

The feature list on the Gloster includes the following:

Comfort and Convenience Highlights inside Gloster 12-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat Driver Seat Massage Driver Seat Ventilation Driver and Front Seat Heating PM 2.5 Filter Wireless Phone Charging One-Touch Panoramic Sunroof Hands-Free Boot Lid Opening Facility 64-Colour Ambient Lighting Three-Zone Climate Control 12.3-inch Infotainment Screen 8-inch TFT Screen

Bookings for Gloster SUV were opened a few days back and prospective customers can reserve the vehicle for a deposit amount of ₹1 lakh.