MG Gloster luxury SUV all set to be launched today: Live and latest updates
Gloster from MG Motor seeks to offer a connected and luxurious drive in a package that is as capable on roads as it is where there are no roads at all.
MG Gloster is aiming high and is the biggest offering yet from MG here in India.
Gloster was first showcased by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020 back in February and even though its interiors were kept out of bounds at the time, it managed to create quite an impression due to its large proportions and imposing styling. MG had said that it is aiming big, quite literally, and that Gloster will be positioned as a premium luxury SUV with a number of feature highlights and safety-related additions.
Now, MG is all set to officially launch Gloster SUV as its fourth offering here in little over a year since the company made its India debut.
08 Oct 2020, 09:44 AM ISTCheck out HT Auto's first drive review of MG Gloster:
08 Oct 2020, 09:29 AM ISTHow big is the Gloster?
Gloster measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, is 1,875mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm.
08 Oct 2020, 09:07 AM ISTDrive modes on offer
Gloster offers seven drive modes. Well, two real drive modes and four terrain modes.
So, one can get Sport and Eco mode and in addition to this, may make use of Snow, Sand, Rock or Mud for more more control on rugged terrain.
08 Oct 2020, 08:32 AM ISTTake it beyond the 'normal'
MG says on-demand Four-Wheel Drive that extends multiple driving modes. An Intelligent All-Terrain System seeks to provide enhanced control during off-roading.
I put the claim to the test just last evening and while embargo-related restrictions mean I can't share opinions, here's a sneak peak into how the SUV was frolicking around:
08 Oct 2020, 08:24 AM ISTGloster will be India's first Level 1 autonomous SUV. What does it mean?
MG Gloster comes with first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The features incorporated include daptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).
08 Oct 2020, 08:16 AM ISTRiveting rivalry on the cards?
MG Motor is projecting the Gloster SUV in the premium luxury category, where it is likely take on some of the BMW, Mercedes cars as well as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour or Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.
08 Oct 2020, 07:54 AM ISTGloster and the gang
Gloster will look at replicating the success that Hector, MG's debut product in India, has had over the last year or so. While the two offerings are in completely different segments and, therefore, the targets and expectations would be different, Gloster will look perhaps at grabbing the limelight.