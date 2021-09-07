MG Astor SUV to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across variants

MG Motor is gearing up to drive in Astor SUV in the Indian market. While the official launch is expected later this month, MG is backing Astor to make its presence felt in the mid-size SUV segment that has a lot of potential even if it also has a whole lot of rivalries.

On Tuesday, MG announced that Astor SUV will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all its variants in what could be a possible effort to bolster prospects of bringing in more customers post launch.

MG tends to always underline its tech-based car features and Astor too is expected to be loaded to the brim with such options. While MG has already confirmed Astor will get industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology, adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto may just help the car connect with more prospective customers as well.

MG Astor SUV will be a conventional ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV in India. There could be some design elements on the outside and in the cabin to set it apart, however. MG has already confirmed a new front grille, LED headlamps and DRLs - presenting unique design for the hexagonal grille with LED headlights and projector set-up, LED DRLs doubling up as turn indicators and LED tail-lamps.

Under the hood, expect a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine which may churn out 141 bhp and offer 240 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the upcoming SUV will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit as well.

Inside the cabin, expect a 10.1-inch main touchscreen unit, digital instrument cluster with i-Smart connect, sunroof and more.