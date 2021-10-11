This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MG Astor launched in India: Variant-wise features explained
MG Astor has been officially launched in India at a starting and introductory price of ₹9.78 lakh.
There are four variants of the MG Astor on offer.
MG Astor SUV was officially launched in India at a starting - and introductory - price point of ₹9.78 lakh. The Astor from MG Motor India will compete against a long list of well-established as well as new players in the mid-size SUV space but has a number of its own unique propositions to possibly wow prospective customers.
Astor will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. While it is essentially a petrol-engine-powered version of ZS EV, there are several highlights of Astor even if two stand out the most.
Astor is the country's first AI-powered vehicle and has a mile-long list of driver-assist and safety features. MG is underlining its tech-based automotive company credentials and as such, the Astor could have a place of prominence in its portfolio.
MG Astor variants
The Astor has four broad variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It comes with two petrol engine options and three transmission choices. But its feature list is what is likely to stand out.
MG Astor variant-wise key features
Style
Super
Smart
Sharp
R17 silver alloy wheels
Personal AI Assistant
Personal AI Assistant
Electronic power steering with 3 modes
Reverse parking camera
Digital car key using Bluetooth technology
Dual pane panoramic sunroof
Leather layering on dashboard, door trim, door armrest, center console
LED tail lamps
Heated ORVM
Rear drive assist (RDA)
Hill Descent Control
Satin silver finish roof rails
iSmart (80+ features)
Red brake callipers - Front and rear
Full LED Hawkeye head lights
Front fog lamp with cornering assist
17.78 cm full digital cluster
R17 turbine inspired alloys
Auto AC with PM2.5 filter
Electric parking brake with autohold (automatic)
Push button engine start/stop with smart entry
R17 dual tone machine alloys
Remote keyless entry+foldable key
LED interior lamp
Side airbag
Curtain airbag
Rear defogger & fog lamp
25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment
Perforated leather seat upholstery
360 around view camera
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay speakers + Tweeters (4)
Cruise control
6-waypower adjustable driver seat
25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment
Steering mounted audio controls
Auto headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
LED daytime running lights
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
TPMS
Blind spot detection (BSD)
Full LED Hawkeye headlamps
Speed assist system manual mode
Lane change assist (LCA)
LED daytime running lights
Outside mirror power foldable
Rear cross traffic alert (RCTA)
Brit dynamic exterior sporty black theme
Tuxedo black interior theme
MG says that as many as 27 features on the Astor are common across all variants of Astor and that the SUV has at least 49 features in all. Another big advantage the Astor has its plush cabin with three upholstery colour options to choose from.
There are two petrol engines to opt between - a 1.5-litre petrol motor which has 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol which puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.
MG Motor India is offering a standard 3+3+3 warranty package on the Astor. This includes warranty of three years for unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. There is also an annual maintenance package which starts at around ₹16,000.
The pricing, as mentioned, starts at ₹9.78 lakh and goes up to ₹16.78 lakh (ex showroom, introductory)