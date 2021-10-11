MG Astor launched in India: Variant-wise features explained

MG Astor SUV was officially launched in India at a starting - and introductory - price point of ₹9.78 lakh. The Astor from MG Motor India will compete against a long list of well-established as well as new players in the mid-size SUV space but has a number of its own unique propositions to possibly wow prospective customers.

Astor will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. While it is essentially a petrol-engine-powered version of ZS EV, there are several highlights of Astor even if two stand out the most.

Astor is the country's first AI-powered vehicle and has a mile-long list of driver-assist and safety features. MG is underlining its tech-based automotive company credentials and as such, the Astor could have a place of prominence in its portfolio.

MG Astor variants

The Astor has four broad variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It comes with two petrol engine options and three transmission choices. But its feature list is what is likely to stand out.

MG Astor variant-wise key features Style Super Smart Sharp R17 silver alloy wheels Personal AI Assistant Personal AI Assistant Electronic power steering with 3 modes Reverse parking camera Digital car key using Bluetooth technology Dual pane panoramic sunroof Leather layering on dashboard, door trim, door armrest, center console LED tail lamps Heated ORVM Rear drive assist (RDA) Hill Descent Control Satin silver finish roof rails iSmart (80+ features) Red brake callipers - Front and rear Full LED Hawkeye head lights Front fog lamp with cornering assist 17.78 cm full digital cluster R17 turbine inspired alloys Auto AC with PM2.5 filter Electric parking brake with autohold (automatic) Push button engine start/stop with smart entry R17 dual tone machine alloys Remote keyless entry+foldable key LED interior lamp Side airbag Curtain airbag Rear defogger & fog lamp 25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment Perforated leather seat upholstery 360 around view camera Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Android Auto & Apple CarPlay speakers + Tweeters (4) Cruise control 6-waypower adjustable driver seat 25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment Steering mounted audio controls Auto headlamps Rain sensing wipers LED daytime running lights Electronic Stability Program (ESP) TPMS Blind spot detection (BSD) Full LED Hawkeye headlamps Speed assist system manual mode Lane change assist (LCA) LED daytime running lights Outside mirror power foldable Rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) Brit dynamic exterior sporty black theme Tuxedo black interior theme

MG says that as many as 27 features on the Astor are common across all variants of Astor and that the SUV has at least 49 features in all. Another big advantage the Astor has its plush cabin with three upholstery colour options to choose from.

There are two petrol engines to opt between - a 1.5-litre petrol motor which has 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol which puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.

MG Motor India is offering a standard 3+3+3 warranty package on the Astor. This includes warranty of three years for unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. There is also an annual maintenance package which starts at around ₹16,000.

The pricing, as mentioned, starts at ₹9.78 lakh and goes up to ₹16.78 lakh (ex showroom, introductory)