MG Astor SUV to get facelift soon, likely to get new features

MG Motor is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its compact SUV Astor in India soon. The British-origin carmaker has recently released a teaser image of the upcoming Astor 2023 SUV, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other models in the compact SUV segment. The Astor SUV was first launched in India back in 2011. It was the first SUV in its category to offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature in India.

The teaser image of the Astor SUV shared by MG Motor offers a silhouetted look of the upcoming model. According to the carmaker, the upcoming Astor facelift SUV will be the most advanced SUV in its class. Though it remains largely similar to the versions sold currently, expect the Astor 2023 to pack in more features in an already tech-laden vehicle. According to reports, some of the new features to be added in the Astor facelift SUV are a larger touchscreen infotainment system and new software graphics. MG Motor says, the Astor will get 'the inimitable fusion of technology and luxury. The Most Advanced SUV in its class is here.'

MG Astor facelift SUV is likely to get updated with a 14-inch infotainment system, the same unit offered inside the Hector facelift SUV. It currently offers a 10.1-inch infotainment system. The instrument cluster is also expected to get updates with new software and graphics. The Astor 2023 SUV is also expected to borrow some of the other unique features from the Hector facelift such as intelligent turn indicators, auto car lock/unlock, powered tailgate, and eight-colour ambient lighting with voice commands.

Not much change is expected under the hood, where MG Motor is likely to keep its faith in the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. Mated to a five-speed manual, the 1.5-litre unit can churn out 108 bhp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The turbo engine, mated to a 6-speed torque converter, can generate 138 bhp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque.

MG Astor is currently offered at a starting price of ₹10.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

