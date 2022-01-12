Mercedes-Benz to discontinue selling wagons from 2030, will streamline portfolio

Mercedes, of all car brands, is reportedly going to stop selling wagons by 2030. While Volvo just announced that it will not discontinue selling sedans and wagons despite the surge in demand for SUVs, the German luxury car brand has decided to ditch the body style by the end of this decade, reports Automobilewoche.

Other car brands like Audi and Porsche too have not shown any interest in quitting this segment.

(Also Read: Volvo to continue with sedans amid surging demands for SUVs: Report)

The report claims that Mercedes-Benz will discontinue the CLA Shooting Brake in 2025, while the E-Class will continue with wagons till the end of this decade before being discontinued.

The reason behind this is Mercedes-Benz's increased focus to streamline its product lineup. The German luxury car brand is increasingly focusing and investing a huge sum of money on electric vehicle development, which requires the automaker to streamline its product portfolio. Also, not so high demand for the wagons as compared to the SUVs is another reason behind the automaker's decision to quit this segment.

The report claims that the automaker is working on alternatives to be based on new platforms, in order to please those consumers who seek something practical and suggests that a high-riding SUV or sedan may be the solution. This vehicle will come with the advantages of an SUV. The report further claims that this car can hide batteries.

The news is interesting as another German luxury car brand Porsche has successfully produced a wagon variant of its first-ever electric car Taycan. The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo competes with Audi RS6 Avant. This means the wagon body style can continue with the electrification as well. However, Mercedes-Benz has shown no interest in continuing with the wagons.