Mercedes-Benz intends to play the EV ball game in its own way

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 17, 2023

Despite immense pressure due to price war started by Tesla, Mercedes-Benz won't follow the same path of MSRP reduction

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius said that the German company won't follow Tesla lead on pricing electric cars

He said price reduction to fetch more sales is not the right way forward for Mercedes-Benz

He also hinted that pricing of the Mercedes-Benz electric cars will remain stable

The luxury carmaker currently sells two pure electric models in India

The EQS sedan, priced from 1.59 crore has witnessed pretty strong response

Mercedes-Benz is betting big on the EQB SUV as well, which starts from 77.50 lakh

India being a key market, Mercedes-Benz is expected to bring more electric cars here in the near future

Currently, India's luxury electric car market is led by Mercedes-Benz, where it competes with other brands like Audi, BMW, Jaguar
