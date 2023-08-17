Despite immense pressure due to price war started by Tesla, Mercedes-Benz won't follow the same path of MSRP reduction
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius said that the German company won't follow Tesla lead on pricing electric cars
He said price reduction to fetch more sales is not the right way forward for Mercedes-Benz
He also hinted that pricing of the Mercedes-Benz electric cars will remain stable
The luxury carmaker currently sells two pure electric models in India
The EQS sedan, priced from ₹1.59 crore has witnessed pretty strong response
Mercedes-Benz is betting big on the EQB SUV as well, which starts from ₹77.50 lakh
India being a key market, Mercedes-Benz is expected to bring more electric cars here in the near future
Currently, India's luxury electric car market is led by Mercedes-Benz, where it competes with other brands like Audi, BMW, Jaguar