Mercedes all set to launch AMG E 63S, E 53 in India on July 15. Details here

Mercedes-Benz India has announced it will further strengthen its AMG lineup in the country and will launch the AMG E 63S and E 53 here on July 15. Of special note is the AMG E 53 which will make its India debut as yet another example of Mercedes' focus on improving its performance car lineup.

The E-Class is one of the best-selling models from Mercedes-Benz in the country and the AMG E 63S and E 53 are also likely to attract much attention from driving enthusiasts. While meant for a niche luxury performance car buying audience, both cars will command a premium price tag but with features and capabilities to match.

Performance sedans from Mercedes could help the carmaker further bolster its grip in its segment.

The updated AMG E 63S boasts of a 4-litre V8 biturbo engine which belts out 603 hp and has heart-stopping 850 Nm of torque. The figure of 100 kmph from standstill comes up in just 3.3 seconds. Transmission duties are the responsibility of a none-speed automatic gearbox. Updates to the all-wheel-drive systems' software, re-designed brake lights and a more aerodynamic profile claim to further help the ability of this Mercedees to spear forward.

Mercedes E63S exterior dimensions Overall length 196.2 in Overall width (w/mirrors) 81.3 in Track width (front) 64.9 in Wheelbase 115.7 in

Among the visual highlights to note would be an AMG-specific radiator grille, complete with an even more prominent star logo. On the inside, the latest MBUX system is a safe assumption while there will also be an AMG performance steering wheel.

As for the all-new AMG E 53, it will source power from a 3-litre six-cylinder engine which is paired with Mercedes' EQ Boost mild hybrid system. It has 430 hp to offer and has peak torque of 520 Nm. Capable of hitting 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, transmission responsibilities again fall on a nine-speed gearbox.

Mercedes E 53 exterior dimensions Overall length 190.6 in Overall width (w/mirrors) 80.9 in Track width (front) 64.1 in Wheelbase 113.1 in Curb weight 4,429 lbs

Mercedes has been on a product launch offensive in the country once again and has plans of offering a total of 15 new or updated models in 2021 alone. Its most recent launches included the latest S-Class and the GLS Maybach.