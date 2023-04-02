Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift teased ahead of debut on April 4

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has started teasing the facelifted version of the GLS Class SUV ahead of its debut on April 4. A shadowy image of the seven-seater SUV posted on its Twitter handle gave the first official look of the vehicle, though, still wrapped under a shadowy veil. The facelift version is expected to get a refresh look, new software, and equipment changes.

The shadowy teaser hides the changes expected on the exterior. The only thing visible are the front lights that are still similar to the ones present in the outgoing model, and is expected to be standard in the entire GLS range. The Twitter post read, “Get ready for the new #GLS models! Catch a first glimpse now and look forward to the entire GLS family with a fresh look, new software and equipment changes! Check out the latest news on April 4."

Also Read : Mercedes to launch its most powerful production AMG in India on April 11

The automaker's luxury flagship SUV is currently in its third generation, and was initially introduced in 2020. While a mid-cycle refresh typically takes place around the fourth year of production, this time the automaker seems to be playing it slow. However, spy shots of a prototype of already emerged, providing a glimpse of what the updated version might look like.

As per the spy photos, the exterior of the GLS SUV doesn't seem to have undergone any significant changes though the front bumper appears to have thicker bars in the lower section, but the overall design seems unmodified. It is expected that the rear section could have an LED strip underneath the camouflage foil that connects the taillights.

Majority of the changes are expected in the cabin, while the exact details are yet to surface. And while the GLS facelift will debut on April 4, its AMG version could take a few months longer and might hit the market as a 2024 model.

First Published Date: