Mercedes to launch its most powerful production AMG in India on April 11

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced that it will officially launch its AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the country on April 11 in a bid to further strengthen its portfolio of performance models here. But in the lineup of AMG models available to interested customers in the country, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance is likely to have a place of prominence as it is touted as the most powerful production AMG ever.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a hybrid monster vehicle.
The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance, inspired by Formula One, is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor that generates a system output of 843 hp and offers over 1,400 Nm of torque. It takes just 2.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph. In electric-only mode, the company claims that the supercar will be able to travel around 12 kilometres.

In terms of design, the Meredes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is slightly enhanced as against the Mercedes GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe. This includes slightly modified front bumper, badging, updated exhausts and new designs of the alloy on the 20 and 21-inch wheels.

Although Mercedes-Benz India has started locally manufacturing several of its AMG models in the country, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance will come in via the CBU route. And this particular model is likely to be a crowning jewel among all new launches lined up for India in 2023 - 10 in all. The calendar year for the German luxury car maker began with the launch of the AMG E 53 Cabriolet which has been priced at 1.30 crore.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2023, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: AMG GT 63 S E Performance Mercedes
