Mercedes-Benz EQG concept breaks cover at Seoul, promises green off-roading

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has showcased its much-awaited EQG concept at the Seoul Motor Show on Thursday. The Mercedes-Benz EQG comes blending the pure electric characteristics with the iconic G-Wagon or G-Class SUV.

The SUV promises tough off-roading just like the ICE-powered G-Wagon, but sans any tailpipe emission. As the German automaker is aiming big to grab a large chunk of the luxury electric vehicle market in the coming years, the EQG is expected to play a crucial role in that strategy.

The EQG showcased at Seoul Motor Show is in concept form. But, it looks ready to enter production. As Mercedes-Benz describes, the EQG is a cross-country vehicle that remains true to its over 40 years' legacy and takes a step into the future. The Concept EQG combines its iconic origin and uncompromising off-road capabilities with futuristic elements of the Mercedes-EQ world, describes the automaker.

The front grille of a Mercedes-Benz AG EQG luxury electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) comes with very unique styling.

Speaking about the design, the pure electric SUV carries the identical contour as its ICE counterpart. However, there are some distinctive design elements that point to its zero-emission characteristics. It gets the signature round-shaped LED headlamps with integrated circular LED daytime running lights. The front grille gets blue LED dots in the concept model, which are likely to be transformed into chrome embellishment in the production model.

Other design elements include a clamshell bonnet, a dual-paint Maybach colour theme, circular LED turn indicators integrated into the glossy black ORVMs, flared wheel races, chunky silver-coloured bumpers with black accents, plate-like wheels instead of conventional spokes. The rear gets sleek Horizontal LED taillights positioned right above the bumper, a squarish glossy black wheel cover positioned at the centre of the tailgate. Also, there is a roof rack with an integrated sleek LED stop lamp at the back.

The design is of course eye-catching, but the specifications and features of the car are yet to be disclosed by the auto giant. Mercedes-Benz not only showcased the EQG concept at the Seoul Motor Show but also displayed four other all-new electric vehicles - EQE, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, EQS and EQB.