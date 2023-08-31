Uber India rides have cumulatively clocked four crore green kilometres

The company has also completed 10 years of operations in India
In a decade, Uber rides have cumulatively clocked 3,300 crore kilometers
It is equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times
A total of 300 crore trips have been taken via the Uber India app so far...
...thanks to over 30 lakh driver partners associated with the app
Uber drivers have earned over 50,000 crore rupees since 2013
The Uber app is now available in 125 cities across the country
The company recently rolled out the ‘Group Rides’ feature
It allows an individual to share their Uber ride with up to three other commuters