Thinking of luxury cars? Top 5 most affordable models from luxury brands

The Indian car market is a bustling hub of variety and innovation, catering to the widely diverse requirements and preferences of its massive consumer base. With the preferences opting for premium and luxury cars, consumers are striving for more upmarket passenger cars rather than buying entry-level small cars. Increasing aspirations of middle-class consumers have been expanding, with their rising purchase capability. This shift in purchase power and aspirations is propelling Indian buyers to focus on cars that used to be rich men's cars at some point.

While budget constraints still pose a hindrance to the dream of owning a car from luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi etc, the luxury car manufacturers have started launching cars that are comparatively affordable and come within the reach of the aspiring middle-class buyers.

Here is a list of the top five affordable models from luxury car brands that come priced under 50 lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
01 Nov 2023, 16:17 PM
Luxury cars are finding an increasing footprint in India with the consumers' aspirations going up.
1Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

When we talk about luxury cars, Mercedes-Benz is unbeatable. The German three-star luxury car brand has introduced its most affordable offering in the Indian market, in the form of the A-Class Limousine, which comes as a suave sedan. The car is available at a starting price of 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two engine options: a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 2.0-litre diesel motor.

2BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW is another titan among the luxury car manufacturers. The Bavarian auto giant offers the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India for those who wish to taste BMW's famous driving dynamics without breaking the bank. This sporty-designed luxury car comes priced at 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 2.0-litre diesel unit on offer as well.

3Audi A4

Sitting in the same league is the Audi A4 sedan, which comes priced from 43.12 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxury sedan is available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which churns out 190 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Besides the suave and sleek design and powerful engine, the Audi A4 comes equipped with a wide range of premium features, which you can expect from a luxyry sedan.

4BMW X1

If you are not that interested in buying a luxury sedan but more of an SUV enthusiast, BMW X1 could be your choice under 50 lakh. The luxury crossover is available in India at a starting price of 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a 1.5-litre unit, while the diesel version gets energy from a 2.0-litre powerplant.

5Audi Q3

Another interesting and affordable luxury SUV is the Audi Q3, which is available at a starting price of 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This baby Q series SUV is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that works under the hood of the Audi A4.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2023, 16:17 PM IST
