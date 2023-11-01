Thinking of luxury cars? Top 5 most affordable models from luxury brands

The Indian car market is a bustling hub of variety and innovation, catering to the widely diverse requirements and preferences of its massive consumer base. With the preferences opting for premium and luxury cars, consumers are striving for more upmarket passenger cars rather than buying entry-level small cars. Increasing aspirations of middle-class consumers have been expanding, with their rising purchase capability. This shift in purchase power and aspirations is propelling Indian buyers to focus on cars that used to be rich men's cars at some point.

While budget constraints still pose a hindrance to the dream of owning a car from luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi etc, the luxury car manufacturers have started launching cars that are comparatively affordable and come within the reach of the aspiring middle-class buyers.

Here is a list of the top five affordable models from luxury car brands that come priced under ₹50 lakh.