Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV teased ahead of official debut this week

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV teased ahead of official debut this week

Mercedes-AMG EQE is part of the German carmaker's performance car offensive this year. It will be the second of the six models to come up in 2022.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 08:39 AM
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is going to officially make its debut on February 16.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to put more power to its electric SUV EQE when the German carmaker officially unveils the AMG version of the car on February 16. Ahead of its debut, Mercedes teased the AMG EQE SUV on its social media handles, showing some of its features.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 57.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 58.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 83.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.02 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.53 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.7 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Mercedes-AMG EQE is part of the German carmaker's performance car offensive for its electric fleet this year. It will be the second of the six models to come up in 2022. Earlier this year, Mercedes introduced the AMG version of the EQA in January.

The teaser video shows the AMG badging on its black grille with chrome slats besides the EQE badging, signature LED taillights among other features. The mid-size SUV is based on Mercedes-Benz's EVA 2 (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.

The MAG version of the EQE is likely to be similar to the EQS SUV, which was unveiled last year as a Maybach-labeled concept car. It will also have certain similarities with the EQE sedan like the design of the bonnet and squarer wheel arches. It is also likely to get a lower ride height, specific rims incorporating AMG-branded brake callipers, as well as new bumpers sporting small fins at the front for the first time.

Mercedes has filed three-digit alphanumeric trademark applications for EQE XXX, ranging from 250 to 600, suggesting multiple options for its engines. For the sports versions, badged AMG, there is likely to be four variations under the names EQE 43, EQE 53, EQE 55 and EQE 63.

The AMG EQE is likely to be offered with the same powertrain as the EQS 53. It is likely to get a dual-motor AWD version that can generate 649 hp of power and 948 Nm of peak torque. In overboost mode, the performance is expected to improve to 751 hp of power and a staggering 1,018 Nm of peak torque. As far as the range in concerned, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is expected to return around 600 kms on a single charge at the top of the range.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 08:39 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-AMG Mercedes Benz Mercedes-AMG EQE EQE Mercedes EQE Electric car Electric vehicle
Related Stories
Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut
12 Feb 2022
Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
10 Feb 2022
Mercedes to launch 2022 Maybach S-Class in India on March 3
14 Feb 2022
2023 Mercedes eSprinter EV put through winter endurance testing
13 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon
10 Feb 2022
Mahindra teases upcoming electric cars ahead of unveiling its EV roadmap in July
12 Feb 2022
End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year
14 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS