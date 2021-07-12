Mercedes S-Class cabin review: Money may not buy happiness. Sheer luxury? Sure

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has often been seen as a luxury sedan in a league of its own. The premium flagship sedan from Mercedes-Benz has attempted to raise the bar each time an update has beckoned, with the new model often seeming to compete only with the outgoing one. And that has helped the S-Class become an object of desire, of envy and of absolute and sheer luxury in the automotive world. Little wonder then that when the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class recently came calling to Indian shores, everyone - once again - stood up to take note.

The latest S-Class from Mercedes continues to be a regal chariot on the move but it is in the cabin that its biggest strengths are at.

After all, money may not buy happiness in our world but it can sure offer ultra and ultimate luxury packed into four wheels. At ₹2.17 crore (starting, ex showroom), the latest S-Class continues to be only for the richer among the rich but look beyond its asking price and it is easy to see just why it is a massive update over the preceding model, especially in terms of all that it has on offer inside the cabin.

So, when the new S-Class did pull into my driveway recently, I - for a change - lost not time to jump into the backseats to begin the exploration. Like Charlie in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, it was my moment of absolute elation!

Moving beyond the basics of luxury:

I can tell you that the cabin is opulent. I can tell you that the seats are soft and comfortable. I can even tell you that the quality of materials is top-notch. There's a lot of space and the aesthetics are superb.

But these are obvious, aren't they? Certainly factors that can be taken for granted and what one would definitely expect in a flagship Mercedes. But what sets this Mercedes apart from the model it replaces is the sheer number of features that it packs and with the careful attention to intricate details that may not be immediately evident to the naked eye. Whether it is the backseat screen aligning itself to always remain straight in your line of vision or the ambient lights having a functional use to serve as important drive-related indicators, the cabin of the S-Class is more of an artistic masterpiece while being quite the engineering marvel in the automotive context.

As such, here are five thematic descriptions I found to better explain most of the cabin highlights of the latest S-Class from Mercedes-Benz:

First Class Hospitality:

You can sit in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class but sprawled out is the best way to experience this flagship sedan.

There isn't much difference between flying first-class and being driven around on the back seat of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The left rear seat is the throne you would want to be at and allows for near flat-bed recline feature. Press of a button and the front seat moves forward and is raised, the back seat reclines, the leg support folds out and an additional foot support slides out from under the left front seat. Imagine a beach bed? This here is the luxury version of it.

Home Theater:

Mercedes S-Class allows passengers to browse the web and to connect a streaming device to watch movies and shows while on the move.

Close the mammoth sunroof above, draw the side and rear shades - all through the press of buttons or through voice commands, roll down the central armrest, plug in a streaming device and the S-Class turns into your very own home theater on wheels.

You will need - pay attention - a micro HDMI to female HDMI receiver connector to plug in a streaming device. You will also need a micro Type C to micro USB cable (or a power bank) to power the device but once these are done, the streaming on the screen(s) is an absolute delight.

Discotheque:

Nearly limitless customization for the perfect sound setting make the S-Class a delight for audiophiles.

Don't remember the last time you went to a disco? The S-Class has the skill set to recreate the magic courtesy hundreds of fiber optics, each with hundreds of LED lights, and with a a 31-speaker Burmester sound system. While the lights can be customized as per preference, the 3D and 4D surround sound system could well be one of the best in any car anywhere in the world. With bass beats from within the seats, even cinematic experiences are an absolute delight.

Spa:

The S-Class from Mercedes-Benz is a chiropractor on four wheels.

And just in case you may just want some calm and serene ambiance while on the move, the S-Class seeks to deliver on this front as well. There are at least half a dozen massage functionalities for each of the seats in the sedan and at the press of a button on any of the screens - or even the tablet in the rear armrest, turn on pre-loaded music based on your preference. Programs such as Joy, Vitality, Recharge and others adjust the music, the ambient lights, the massage and even cooling as per each pre-programmed setting. Atomizer fragrances will take care of aromatherapy needs as well. If the S-Class can't calm you down after a busy day at work, no other car can either.

But all said, done and written, the Mercedes S-Class is a car and has the power to back its claim. It gets six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines under the hood and is currently offered via CBU route which means it is in its fully-loaded version. While that may well be why the price is well north of ₹2 crore, local production is expected some time late this year and it could bring down the asking price. If you do indeed have the budget for an S-Class, this Mercedes comes highly recommended. And while only a microscopic few would choose to drive it rather than be driven in, there is a whole lot of on-the-move capabilities that this sedan has on offer as well.