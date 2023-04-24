Mercedes E-Class 2024 to break cover tomorrow: All you need to know

Mercedes-Benz is all set to lift the covers off the new generation E-Class sedan tomorrow, April 25. The German auto giant has already revealed several details about the new E-Class, a model that has been a best-seller for the carmaker around the world, including India. In its 2024 avatar, the E-Class is expected to wear a new look which is likely to be quite different from the ones seen on the roads currently. The sedan will also get several tech upgrades besides introduction of plug-in hybrid versions too.

The design of the new E-Class is expected to be influenced by the EQE electric sedan Mercedes launched earlier. The teaser image shared earlier by the carmaker shows the wraparound LED taillights and sharper LED headlamps. It also shows the creases on the profile of the car has been moved up and sits above the door handles instead of cutting through them like the current generation model. The roofline is also more sloping towards the rear, almost giving the model a coupe-like styling.

The biggest differences are expected to take place inside the 2024 E-Class. It will be offered with a giant 11.9-inch touchscreen display borrowed from the C-Class for the centre console. Mercedes may offer an even larger 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, also seen inside the S-Class, as optional. Mercedes is also expected to add a third screen for the front passenger, something seen inside the new generation electric cars like EQS.

Under the hood, the new E-Class is expected to come with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which is likely to be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. Besides that, the E-Class is also expected to be offered with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel and its turbocharged version too. According to reports, Mercedes will offer the new E-Class with plug-in hybrid versions, equipped with a 28.6kWh battery, which can offer an electric range of more than 100 kms.

Mercedes is expected to drive in the new E-Class to India later this year. When launched, it will take on the likes of BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the Volvo S90.

