Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100

The new Tank 100 by Great Wall Motors has been introduced in both three-door and five-door iterations.Save for the front main grille and lights, the entire Tank 100 SUV appears to have been copied from the Suzuki Jimny.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 05:14 PM
While there is no sign that Maruti Suzuki may launch the new Jimny in the Indian market anytime soon, Great Wall Motors, a reputed automaker from China has introduced its own copied version of the Jimny in its home market. Called the Tank 100, the SUV is a blatant rip-off of the highly popular Suzuki Jimny. 

The new Tank 100 has been introduced in both three-door and five-door iterations, although the Jimny is currently only available in a three-door version internationally, while the five-door is still rumoured under development. 

(Also Read: Great Wall Motors speeds up India plans, launches website with Haval SUV brand)

Save for the front main grille and lights, the entire Tank 100 SUV appears to have been copied from the Jimny. It uses the same boxy silhouette and glass panels. As seen on the Jimny, the Tank 100 also uses the familiar muscular utilitarian bumpers that lend it a very rugged and muscular look. These bumpers come painted in all black and feature two circular fog lamps.

While Great Wall Motors is yet to roll out the specifications of the car, expect the model to carry forward the powertrain from some of its other siblings. Under the hood of the Tank 100 could sit a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 224 bhp of maximum power and 387 Nm of peak torque. Reports from the international media houses also suggest a 4WD system with three differential locks in higher-spec variants. 

On the inside, the Tank 100 could feature a touchscreen infotainment display and a digital instrument console.

Meanwhile, GWM was previously expected to begin selling its India-made Haval brand of SUVs in the country in 2021 , however, it has now reportedly re-allocated a portion of its $1-billion investment earmarked for India, to Brazil. Full details here.

 

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 05:14 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Jimny Tank 100 2022 Suzuki Jimny
