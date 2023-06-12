Maruti Suzuki Jimny - All the colour options to choose from

Published Jun 12, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is looking to create major inroads in the still small lifestyle SUV segment in India

The Jimny has been launched in a price range which starts at 12.74 lakh and goes to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you are quite taken by the Jimny but confused about the colour options, here's a complete list of all the hues available

The preferred colour for many on the Jimny would be this Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof

There is also this Red plus Bluish Black roof option. Want more? Click on for all the other shades

Nexa Blue

Bluish Black

Sizzling Red

Granite Grey

Pearl Arctic White
