Maruti Suzuki Jimny - All the colour options to choose from

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is looking to create major inroads in the still small lifestyle SUV segment in India
The Jimny has been launched in a price range which starts at ₹12.74 lakh and goes to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom)
If you are quite taken by the Jimny but confused about the colour options, here's a complete list of all the hues available
The preferred colour for many on the Jimny would be this Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof
There is also this Red plus Bluish Black roof option. Want more? Click on for all the other shades
Nexa Blue
Bluish Black
Sizzling Red
Granite Grey
Pearl Arctic White