McLaren Elva gains windscreen minus roof in a bid to become road legal

McLaren has introduced a windscreen version of its ultra-exotic Elva supercar. The windscreen has been added to make the Elva road legal in the United States. While it has gained a windscreen up front, there is no roof, side windows, or rear glass to be found.

McLaren claims that it is the lightest windscreen to be ever fitted in its cars and the company has indeed done a tremendous job by keeping the overall weight of the car under check. When compared to the original model, the new Elva tips the scales at only 20 kilograms (44 pounds) additional weight. What makes this update even bigger is the fact that along with a windscreen McLaren had to install a number of other components that weren't required previously such as rain-sensing wipers complete with washer jets, carbon fiber pillars for the windscreen, and sun visors.

(Also Read: McLaren to enter India, price announcement expected soon: Report)

Folks at Woking have managed to counteract the weight penality by removing the Active Air Management System. This technology was installed previously to give a virtual windshield effect by using gurney flap embedded into the car's front nose in order to route the air above the cabin. Needless to say, the technology wasn't required anymore thanks to the real windshield Elva has received now.

Mclaren claims that the Elva is capable of hitting 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in just 2.8 seconds, while nought to 124 mph (200 km/h) can be achieved in 6.8 seconds.

(Also Read: McLaren tries to overtake at 320 kmph, ends up mangled; baby escapes unhurt)

Delivery of the windscreen version of McLaren Elva will start from the end-2021 and it will be available with upgrades from McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

McLaren Elva is a limited-run model which is restricted to just 149 units worldwide.