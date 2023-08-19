Maserati MCXtrema officially unveiled with 720 bhp, limited to just 62 units

Maserati has officially unveiled the MCXtrema at 2023 Monterey Car Week. Previously, the supercar was known as Project24. The MCXtrema is based on the MC12 but it is now a track-only vehicle which means that it is not road-legal. Only 62 units of the MCXtrema will be made and they are already sold out.

Powering this beast is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. It puts out 720 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 730 Nm at just 3,000 rpm. When compared to the MC12, Maserati was able to squeeze 108 bhp more.

To make more power, Maserati used new turbochargers and a racing exhaust along with other tweaks. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with a racing clutch and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The power is transferred only to the rear wheels.

At 1,300 kg dry, the MCXtrema is quite light. Maserati is using a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and 18-inch forged alloy wheels aluminium rims with centre lock fixing which helps in reducing weight. The body is made up of lightweight full-composite while the underfloor is fully closed with carbon fibre. The side windows and the windscreen is made up of polycarbonate.

As it is a ‘race car’, there is a safety roll cage and a 120-litre fuel tank, both of which are FIA-homologated. Apart from this, there is also an air jack system. The tyres are either racing slicks or wet ones.

Braking duties are done by ventilated carbon fibre brakes which come with adjustable racing ABS. Suspension duties are performed by double wishbone suspension in the front as well as at the rear. There are adjustable anti-roll bars and adjustable dampers on offer as well. The bucket racing seat is fixed and comes with four-point mounting. It is the steering column and the pedal box that can be adjusted.

Speaking of the steering column, the steering wheel is also made up of carbon fibre and gets an integrated display. Surprisingly, the MCXtrema comes with air conditioning.

