Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV launched. Check out variant-wise pricing

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). A Baleno-based SUV, Maruti Fronx was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is now looking to help the company expand its SUV portfolio and capture a larger share of the market.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered under the company's Nexa retail chain and is therefore positioned as a premium alternative to the enormously popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza. But Fronx isn't exactly competing against the Brezza because it is offered with a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet which makes a comeback after it was first offered on the now shelved Baleno RS. In all, Fronx is offered across five broad variants with two engine options and three transmission choices.
Fronx is offered with a choice of two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet mentioned above. The 1.2 NA petrol engine is mated to a manual transmission or an AMT unit while the turbo engine comes with manual transmission or an automatic gearbox.
Fronx is a well-kitted SUV and while its cabin may almost entirely resemble that of the new Baleno which was launched in 2022, it still tends to stand out among its rivals courtesy features such as a Head-Up Display unit, a nine-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter set up, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control and front footwell illumination, among others.
|Sigma 1.2L MT
|Delta 1.2L MT/AMT
|Delta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MT
|Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
|Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety features
|Infotainment system
|Comfort and Convenience
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety highlights
Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist, four airbags, among others. The company further claims that the Fronx is based on the HEARTECT platform which gives it a safe shell and structutral rigidity.