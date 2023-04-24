Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV launched. Check out variant-wise pricing

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). A Baleno-based SUV, Maruti Fronx was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is now looking to help the company expand its SUV portfolio and capture a larger share of the market.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 24 Apr 2023, 12:34 PM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered under the company's Nexa retail chain and is therefore positioned as a premium alternative to the enormously popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza. But Fronx isn't exactly competing against the Brezza because it is offered with a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet which makes a comeback after it was first offered on the now shelved Baleno RS. In all, Fronx is offered across five broad variants with two engine options and three transmission choices.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and transmission specs

Fronx is offered with a choice of two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet mentioned above. The 1.2 NA petrol engine is mated to a manual transmission or an AMT unit while the turbo engine comes with manual transmission or an automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Key features

Fronx is a well-kitted SUV and while its cabin may almost entirely resemble that of the new Baleno which was launched in 2022, it still tends to stand out among its rivals courtesy features such as a Head-Up Display unit, a nine-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter set up, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control and front footwell illumination, among others.

 Sigma 1.2L MTDelta 1.2L MT/AMTDelta+ 1.2L MT/AMT & 1.0L Turbo MTZeta 1.0L Turbo MT/ATAlpha 1.0L Turbo MT/AT
Exterior
  • Halogen Projector headlamps
  • LED tail lamps
  • Wheel covers
  • Roof spoiler
  • Skid plates
  • Plastic cladding
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Front grille with chrome
  • Body coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators
  • LED headlamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Alloy wheels
  • Lightbar
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Precision-cut alloy wheels
  • Dual-tone colours
  • UV-cut glass
Interior
  • Rear Foldable Seats
  • Power windows
  • Adjustable Seat Headrests
  • Dual-tone interior
  • Premium fabric seats
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • Rear parcel tray
 
  • Front Center Armrest
  • Front Footwell Illumination
  • Chrome Plated Inside Door Handles
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Safety features
  • ESP
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rear defogger
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Day/Night IRVM
  • Dual front airbags
  
  • Rear view camera
  • Side and Curtain Airbags
  • Automatic IRVM
Infotainment system 
  • 17.78 cm touchscreen system
  • Wireless Android Auto
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • OTA updates
  • USB and Bluetooth
  • 4 speakers
 
  • 2 Tweeters
 
Comfort and Convenience
  • Gear shift indicator
  • Tilt adjustment for steering
  • Keyless entry
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Electrically Foldable ORVMs
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • MID
  • Wireless charger
  • Paddle shifters (AT only)
  • Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
  • Push button to start/stop engine
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Fast USB Charging Sockets
  • Suzuki Connect
  • Heads-up display
  • 360-degree camera
  • Cruise control
  • Auto Electrically Foldable ORVM

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety highlights

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist, four airbags, among others. The company further claims that the Fronx is based on the HEARTECT platform which gives it a safe shell and structutral rigidity.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2023, 12:34 PM IST
