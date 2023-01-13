Maruti Suzuki Fronx showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

The limelight at Maruti Suzuki's pavilion at Auto Expo 2023 was stolen by Jimny because people were waiting for it eagerly. However, the brand also unveiled its new compact SUV which will be going on sale later this year. It is called the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and is expected to sit below the Brezza. Here are five things that you should know about the Maruti Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price

Maruti Suzuki has not yet revealed the pricing of the Fronx. However, they have started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Specs

Maruti Suzuki is offering Fronx with two petrol engines. There is the 1.2-litre K-Series engine and the 1.0-litre turbocharged BoosterJet engine. The K-Series engine produces 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

The BoosterJet engine produces 98 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 147.6 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-4500 rpm. It will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

In terms of features, the top-end variant of the Fronx will come with a push button to start/stop system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, fast charging sockets, automatic LED headlamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Moreover, there will be a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera, wireless charger and connected technology among others.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variants

The Fronx will be offered in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The Sigma and delta will be offered with the K-Series engine while the Zeta and Alpha will be offered with the BoosterJet engine. The Delta+ variant will be offered with both engine options.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety equipment

In terms of safety features, the Fronx is equipped with Hill Hold Assist, ESP, front, side and curtain airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts among others.

