Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the Tour S which is based on the facelifted Dzire that is currently on sale in India. It is being offered in two engine options. There is a petrol engine and a CNG powertrain. The petrol engine is priced at ₹6.51 lakh whereas the CNG version costs ₹7.36 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The sedan taxi now gets cosmetic updates as it is now based on the Dzire that is being sold in the market. It gets a revised front fascia and LED tail lamps and Tour S badging. Maruti Suzuki is offering the Tour S in three colour choices, Arctic White, Midnight Black and Silky Silver. The interiors now get a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, manual air conditioning with pollen filter, a front accessory socket, ISOFIX seat anchorages and speed-sensitive door locking.

Also Read : Maruti brings Black Edition to Arena range, available from Alto K10 to Brezza

The Tour S is underpinned by fifth-generation Heartect platform that is also being used for several other Maruti Suzuki products. In terms of safety features there is Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Speed Limiting System, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Airbags, etc.

The new Tour S is powered by the 1.2L K-Series engine that develops 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm. There is only a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any type of automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel-efficiency rating of 23.15 km/l for the petrol-fuelled Tour S. The S-CNG version of the Tour S has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 32.12 km/kg, making it 21% more efficient than the outgoing model.

First Published Date: