Maruti Jimny SUV to Tata Altroz iCNG: Cars expected to launch in India in May

India is likely to witness a number of new car launches in May. Ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs, from CNG models to supercars, the next month will see an array of models hitting the Indian roads. Among the cars to launch in May, all eyes will be on the Maruti Suzuki's upcoming off-road SUV Jimny. It is going to be the biggest launch for the carmaker this year. More cars are also expected to break cover for the first time as well. These may include SUVs like the new generation Kia Seltos and Hyundai's upcoming small SUV Exter.

Here is a quick look at the cars expected to launch in India in May:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Of all the cars Maruti has launched in recent months, the interest around the Jimny SUV has been probable the highest. That was evident at the Auto Expo held earlier this year, where Maruti Suzuki showcased the five-door Jimny to the world for the first time. The SUV has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings across India.

The Jimny off-road SUV will come powered with a K-series 1.5-litre petrol engine which is capable of generating 277.1 kW power at 6000 rpm and offers 134.2 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual as well as a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata Motors has announced that the CNG verison of the Altroz premium hatchback will be launched soon. The carmaker has recently opened the bookings of the Altroz iCNG at ₹21,000. Tata will start deliveries of the Altroz iCNG from next month, hinting at its official price launch within the next few weeks.

Under its hood is a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine will produce 75.94 bhp and 97 Nm while running on CNG. Tata will introduced twin-cylinder technology for the first time. It uses two 30 litres cylinders and is placed below the luggage area so that the boot space is not compromised.

BMW X3 M40i xDrive

BMW has opened bookings for the X3 M401 xDrive SUV in India last week. The SUV can be booked at a token amount of ₹5 lakh. The carmaker has said it will launch the X3 M401 xDrive in India in May. This is the first time that BMW is offering the flagship X3 SUV with M edition in India.

The SUV will come powered by a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine generating 382 hp of power and 501 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job will be handled by BMW's 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill in just under five seconds. The X3 M Edition will come with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in India soon. The carmaker has already initiated bookings for the model which was showcased last week at the Shanghai Auto Show. The carmaker has not announced yet the date of the official launch of the SUV in India. However, the delivery of the new Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe will start in India from July.

The supercar will come powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine which has been tweaked to churn out better output than before. The engine is capable of generating 348 hp of power and 499 Nm of peak torque.

Besides these models, Hyundai and Kia are expected to unveil their upcoming models as well. Kia is likely to announce the arrival of the new generation Seltos SUV. The new Seltos SUV has already been introduced in global markets and come with several changes in its design and technology.

Hyundai Motor has already teased the looks of its latest SUV Exter. Expected to be unveiled some time next month, the Exter SUV will be smaller than Venue sub-compact SUV and is likely to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx among others.

