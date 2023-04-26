Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra's Automobili Pininfarina Teases A New Supercar; To Open Gate For A Series Of New Models

Mahindra's Automobili Pininfarina teases new supercar; to bring more models

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has teased a new supercar that is slated to break cover in a few months. The Italian coach-builder turned automaker has said that the new supercar will be the first of a series of supercars. It also claimed that the new supercar will come as a limited edition model.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM
Follow us on:
The new Pininfarina supercar is expected to share design elements with the Batista.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellacha said that the company is working on multiple products that would delight consumers more in the future. He also said that the company will bring a series of spectacular new supercars. “We are committed to delighting even more clients in the future, and our team is excited to present the first in a series of spectacular new cars we have prepared for our growing client community this summer. We will showcase a new dimension of our design creativity while honouring the legacy of the Pininfarina name," Dellacha further added.

Also Read : McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Be.05
₹12 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Interestingly, Pininfarna's ambition to make supercars is nothing new. The design house and coach builder turned automaker has already surprised the world by designing and developing the Pininfarina Battista supercar, which grabbed everyone's attention worldwide. Now, the next in the pipeline is the upcoming supercar that has been teased.

Despite the teaser image showing the car covered fully, slight outlines can be figured out. As it appears, the supercar will come with a well-sculpted exterior featuring some sharp contours. It could draw some design inspiration from the pure electric Pininfarina Battista as well, as the teaser image has hinted.

Speaking about the Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar, it set a new world record in February this year by being the world's quickest production car in a quarter mile. The Battista clocked 8.55 seconds to reach the mark, beating the previous record holder Rivac Nevara by 0.03 seconds.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Pininfarina Automobili Pininfarina Mahindra supercar hypercar
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS