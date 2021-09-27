Mahindra XUV700 price leaked, may go up to 22 lakh: Reports

Mahindra XUV700, the three-row SUV with ADAS features, is all set to launch in India next month. While the carmaker has already revealed prices of some of the variants, the full official reveal of trims and price list is expected take place in the next couple of weeks.

However, reports shared widely across online platforms show leaked documents of all the variants that will be offered and the price structure as well.

According to report published in Mint, XUV700 prices are going to go up to ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom). On August 14, Mahindra had officially launched the XUV700, a model that replaces the XUV500, at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom). The base price has been tagged for the MX Series five-seater petrol manual version. Reports say, Mahindra will have as many as 19 variants spread across its two trims - MX Series and the AdrenoX Series.

Besides the base MX variant, Mahindra had also announced the prices of three other variants. They are MX diesel 5-seat manual ( ₹12.99 lakh), AX3 petrol 5-seat manual ( ₹13.99 lakh) and AX5 petrol 5-seat manual ( ₹14.99 lakh).

The leaked documents show that the diesel variants of the AX3 will cost ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX5 diesel 5-seater variant with automatic transmission and AWD option will cost ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while its petrol version will cost slightly less at ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel AX5 variant with automatic transmission has been priced at ₹17.29 lakh for the FWD 5-seater, while the 7-seater version has been priced at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top of the line AX7 variant will cost between ₹18.49 lakh (on-road) and ₹21.69 lakh (on-road). While the top-spec AX7 is likely to be offered in both AWD or FWD options, the leaked documents do not show any manual options in the AX7 series. The top-end AX7 seven-seater with automatic transmission and AWD option will get optional pack, which is likely to include the auto door handles besides some other features.

When Mahindra launched the base variants of the XUV700 last month, few had thought the price of the top-end model will go beyond the ₹20-lakh mark. If Mahindra sticks to the pricing leaked in these documents, it will offer XUV700 SUV in both five-seat and seven-seat layout at prices that can challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier to three-row SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.